Tamil Nadu: Journalists probing illegal mining attacked; no arrests made
Two Tamil TV journalists—reporter Kathiravan and cameraman Sabastian—were attacked by about 50 people in Karur district on January 30, 2026 while probing alleged illegal mining activity at a quarry reportedly linked to a DMK legislator.
The attackers, thought to be supporters of a local politician, left both journalists injured; police rescued and hospitalized them.
Political leaders condemn attack, demand swift action
Police have not made any arrests, sparking fresh worries about journalist safety.
This attack happened as officials have been cracking down on illegal mining in the area.
The Tamil Nadu Journalists's Welfare Union called the attack "murderous" and demanded action from the government.
Political leaders from BJP and AIADMK also condemned the violence and pushed for swift arrests.