Tamil Nadu launches 1-gram gold ring scheme for newborns
India
Tamil Nadu just kicked off a new scheme where every baby born in certain government hospitals gets a 1-gram gold ring as a gift.
The launch event at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital saw 2,676 newborns receiving these rings, a pretty memorable way to start life.
K. Jegadeshwari inaugurates newborn gold scheme
The scheme will run in five block headquarters hospitals and 72 primary health centers, with each baby getting their ring when they leave the hospital.
Social Welfare Minister K. Jegadeshwari inaugurated the scheme.