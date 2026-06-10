Tamil Nadu launches 2026 Heat Action Plan with Steadman index India Jun 10, 2026

Tamil Nadu just rolled out a new Heat Action Plan for 2026 to help people stay safer during extreme heat.

The plan focuses on better forecasting, local risk checks, and faster responses to heat waves.

It was put together by state disaster agencies and uses the Steadman Heat Index (which looks at both temperature and humidity) to figure out how risky things are.