To apply, both the bride and groom need to be of legal marriage age.

Applications open 60 days before the wedding and can be submitted online or at Arasu e-Sevai centers right up to the big day.

For weddings happening between October 5, 2026, and January 15, 2027, there's extra time to apply until January 15.

The government has set aside ₹812 crore for this, making it clear it is serious about supporting women across the state.