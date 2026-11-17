Tamil Nadu launches Annan Seer supporting low income brides
Tamil Nadu just rolled out the Annan Seer scheme, giving brides a silk saree and an 8-gram gold coin as they start married life.
The goal? To support women getting married, especially brides whose annual income is ₹2.5 lakh or less and whose name is listed on the ration card.
Applications open 60 days before weddings
To apply, both the bride and groom need to be of legal marriage age.
Applications open 60 days before the wedding and can be submitted online or at Arasu e-Sevai centers right up to the big day.
For weddings happening between October 5, 2026, and January 15, 2027, there's extra time to apply until January 15.
The government has set aside ₹812 crore for this, making it clear it is serious about supporting women across the state.