Tamil Nadu launches e-Zero FIR and links ₹1L cases nationally
Tamil Nadu just launched the e-Zero FIR system to make reporting and investigating online financial scams much quicker.
Now, if you lose money to a cyber scam and call the 1930 helpline, your case can be registered instantly, especially if the loss is over ₹1 lakh, which gets auto-linked to a national crime tracking portal for speedy action.
Reporting to 1930 creates FIRs
Once you report a cyber fraud on 1930, your complaint is sent straight to the right police station and turned into an official FIR.
You'll get an SMS guiding you to finish some quick formalities at the police station within three days (as per new rules).
The goal: act fast during that crucial Golden Hour so there's a better shot at freezing transactions and recovering your money.
So if something shady happens online, don't wait, call 1930 right away!