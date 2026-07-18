Tamil Nadu launches e-Zero FIR and links ₹1L cases nationally

Once you report a cyber fraud on 1930, your complaint is sent straight to the right police station and turned into an official FIR.

You'll get an SMS guiding you to finish some quick formalities at the police station within three days (as per new rules).

The goal: act fast during that crucial Golden Hour so there's a better shot at freezing transactions and recovering your money.

So if something shady happens online, don't wait, call 1930 right away!