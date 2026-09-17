Tamil Nadu launches portal to download driver's license and RC
India
Getting your driver's license or registration certificate (RC) in Tamil Nadu just got a lot simpler.
The state has rolled out an online system, so you can now access/download these documents digitally.
Announced by the chief minister, this move is all about making life easier for everyone on the road.
RTO help desks, older license delays
To smooth the digital shift, every RTO now has help desks to walk you through using the Sarathi portal for driver's licenses and Vahan for RCs.
There are also handy YouTube videos if you get stuck.
Still, folks with older licenses are running into delays when renewing online. Officials say a nodal officer will soon step in to fix these issues.