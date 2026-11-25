Tamil Nadu launches rabies drive vaccinating 1.29L high risk workers
Tamil Nadu is kicking off a big rabies prevention drive, aiming to vaccinate 1,29,009 high-risk workers (think animal handlers, dog catchers, and sanitation staff) across all 38 districts.
This move is part of the state's plan to eliminate dog-related rabies by 2030, with support from the National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu.
Local bodies identify workers at risk
Rabies is still a deadly threat. To tackle this, the government will offer vaccines at local health centers and hospitals.
Local bodies and the Animal Husbandry Department will help identify and bring in those most at risk for vaccination.