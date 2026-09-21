Tamil Nadu launches Vetri Payanam free bus travel for women
India
Tamil Nadu is rolling out its new Vetri Payanam scheme on October 2, offering free bus travel to women, with the move aimed at making getting to school, work, or healthcare easier, and it's set to help over 8.4 million women every single day.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay reviewed final preparations for the program.
Scheme covers 69% of state busses
The scheme covers most city and long-distance government busses: think Express, Limited Stop, Deluxe, Mofussil Ordinary, and Ghat Ordinary services.
That's about 69% of the state transport fleet and 1,65,312 single trips every day.
Electronic ticketing machines are already installed for a smooth rollout, making free rides a reality for women across Tamil Nadu.