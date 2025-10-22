Tamil Nadu man kills wife, buries her body in drum India Oct 22, 2025

In Tiruvallur near Chennai, Silambarasan, aged between 30 and 38 according to various reports, was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Priya, 26, back in August 2025.

The case only surfaced when Priya's father filed a missing person report after not hearing from her for two months.

Silambarasan reportedly strangled Priya over suspicions of infidelity and hid her body in a plastic drum and buried it about three kilometers from their home, near a burial ground.