Tamil Nadu man kills wife, buries her body in drum
In Tiruvallur near Chennai, Silambarasan, aged between 30 and 38 according to various reports, was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Priya, 26, back in August 2025.
The case only surfaced when Priya's father filed a missing person report after not hearing from her for two months.
Silambarasan reportedly strangled Priya over suspicions of infidelity and hid her body in a plastic drum and buried it about three kilometers from their home, near a burial ground.
Silambarasan confessed to crime after changing story multiple times
Police grew suspicious after Silambarasan kept changing his story about Priya's whereabouts.
He eventually confessed, and officers found Priya's body buried near a local burial ground, about three kilometers away.
The couple have two children. Priya had earlier wanted to separate, but her family persuaded her to stay.
Silambarasan is now in custody for 15 days while police run a post-mortem and check if anyone else was involved.