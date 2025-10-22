Tamil Nadu: Red alert in Puducherry, Chennai for heavy rainfall India Oct 22, 2025

The IMD has sounded a red alert for parts of Tamil Nadu, with a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal expected to bring more than 20cm of rain to several districts, including Cuddalore and Puducherry, within the next day.

Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram are also on orange alert for heavy showers.