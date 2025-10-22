Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Red alert in Puducherry, Chennai for heavy rainfall
India
The IMD has sounded a red alert for parts of Tamil Nadu, with a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal expected to bring more than 20cm of rain to several districts, including Cuddalore and Puducherry, within the next day.
Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram are also on orange alert for heavy showers.
Schools, colleges shut in affected areas
Since October 1, Chennai has recorded 18cm of rainfall, about 34% above normal levels—leading to waterlogged roads and stranded commuters.
Schools and colleges are closed in affected areas as disaster teams stay on high alert.
With the northeast monsoon still active, authorities urge everyone to avoid low-lying spots and stay safe as more intense rain is likely soon.