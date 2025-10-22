Delhi's air quality deteriorates, hospitals see rise in respiratory cases

Experts say things probably won't improve until the weather shifts

This level of pollution isn't just numbers—it means real health risks, especially for kids, seniors, and anyone with breathing issues.

Hospitals are seeing more people come in with respiratory problems.

PM2.5 levels spiked to almost 60 times what the WHO says is safe, thanks to Diwali firecrackers, crop burning nearby, and traffic—even though there were fewer crop fires this year, according to some reports.

The Supreme Court okayed "green crackers" for a short window, but enforcing that has been tough.

For now, experts say things probably won't improve until the weather shifts.