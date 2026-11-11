Tamil Nadu may approach Supreme Court to boost CWMA powers
Tamil Nadu is considering going to the Supreme Court to boost the powers of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
The state feels the current setup is not strong enough to make sure everyone follows water-sharing rules and wants a system modeled along the lines of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
Karnataka has not released full share
Since June, Tamil Nadu has received much less water than promised, about 13 tmc ft short, because Karnataka has not released its full share.
Earlier appeals to the Supreme Court were just sent back to CWMA, so now Tamil Nadu is pushing for stronger legal action to actually get results.