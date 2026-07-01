Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court after Madras High Court ban
Tamil Nadu is taking the fight over the statewide cow slaughter ban to the Supreme Court, after the Madras High Court ordered a total ban in May 2026.
The state says this order is based on an old 1976 rule meant to boost milk production and help rural communities.
The petition lists Indu Makkal Katchi's youth wing secretary K Surya, who first brought up the issue, and top police officials.
Madras High Court cites Article 48
The High Court leaned on Article 48 of the Constitution, which asks states to work toward banning cow slaughter.
Justice GR Swaminathan highlighted how cows hold deep cultural value in India, even referencing debates from when India's Constitution was written and nodding to traditions going back to Lord Krishna.
As things move to the Supreme Court, Surya's lawyer has already filed a caveat so nothing happens without their say.