Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court after Madras High Court ban

Madras High Court cites Article 48

The High Court leaned on Article 48 of the Constitution, which asks states to work toward banning cow slaughter.

Justice GR Swaminathan highlighted how cows hold deep cultural value in India, even referencing debates from when India's Constitution was written and nodding to traditions going back to Lord Krishna.

As things move to the Supreme Court, Surya's lawyer has already filed a caveat so nothing happens without their say.