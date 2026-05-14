Tamil Nadu mulls age 21 as TASMAC ID checks start
India
Tamil Nadu is mulling a minimum age of 21 for buying alcohol.
Starting now, you will need to show ID at TASMAC shops if you want to buy liquor.
This move comes after the state ordered closure of over 700 liquor outlets on Tuesday.
Women and PMK seek tougher measures
The stricter rules answer long-standing demands from women in the state and parties like PMK, who are calling for even tougher action, including a full ban.
Meanwhile, DMK mocked the move as a "PR" initiative.
For context: liquor sales brought in over ₹48,000 crore for Tamil Nadu last year, so it's a big deal all around.