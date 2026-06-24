Tamil Nadu objects to Center's Cauvery guidelines amid Mekedatu tensions India Jun 24, 2026

Tamil Nadu is raising its voice against new water project guidelines set by the Center for the Cauvery basin, saying they were rolled out without any input from the state.

Water Resources Minister N. Anand called them "unilaterally" in the Assembly, and tensions are running higher thanks to Karnataka's proposal for a Mekedatu reservoir.