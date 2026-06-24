Tamil Nadu objects to Center's Cauvery guidelines amid Mekedatu tensions
India
Tamil Nadu is raising its voice against new water project guidelines set by the Center for the Cauvery basin, saying they were rolled out without any input from the state.
Water Resources Minister N. Anand called them "unilaterally" in the Assembly, and tensions are running higher thanks to Karnataka's proposal for a Mekedatu reservoir.
Tamil Nadu: guidelines clash with verdicts
The state says these guidelines clash with a 2018 Supreme Court verdict and previous tribunal decisions that recognized Cauvery as water-deficient.
Tamil Nadu fears its water rights could be sidelined, especially since some rules allow automatic project approvals if authorities don't respond quickly, making it feel like their objections might just get skipped over.