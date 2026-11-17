Tamil Nadu opposes Karnataka's Mekedatu dam plan, files petitions
Tamil Nadu is pushing back hard on Karnataka's plan to build the Mekedatu dam, saying it could hurt farmers in the Cauvery delta.
The state's Energy and Law Minister C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar made it clear they are not budging, and Tamil Nadu has already taken the fight to both the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court.
They are counting on the central government to block the project.
Tamil Nadu plans 10GW solar storage
While handling this dispute, Tamil Nadu is also stepping up its energy game, rolling out big plans for solar power storage with a goal of 10 GW by 2029 and upgrading hundreds of substations by 2031.
Despite carrying over ₹2 lakh crore in debt, they are looking at joint ventures for new coal projects and planning to fill 8,000 Tangedco vacancies in 18 months.