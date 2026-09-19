Tamil Nadu power crunch, CTR Nirmal Kumar confirms 2,000 MW

Tamil Nadu is in the middle of a serious power crunch, and people are making their frustration known, even interrupting a minister's press conference.

With electricity demand hitting record highs this July, the government is scrambling to keep up.

To help bridge the gap, Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar says they had already purchased 2,000 megawatts of power the previous week and planned to buy another 1,500 MW at about ₹20 per unit.