Tamil Nadu private busses to strike over rising diesel costs

Private bus operators across Tamil Nadu (barring Chennai, Madurai, Nagercoil, and Udhagamandalam) are going on a 24-hour strike from midnight on September 29.

They're asking for fare hikes, saying ticket prices haven't changed since 2018 even though running costs have shot up.

With diesel now costing over ₹100 per liter, many operators say they're facing big losses and can't keep up.