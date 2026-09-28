Tamil Nadu private busses to strike over rising diesel costs
India
Private bus operators across Tamil Nadu (barring Chennai, Madurai, Nagercoil, and Udhagamandalam) are going on a 24-hour strike from midnight on September 29.
They're asking for fare hikes, saying ticket prices haven't changed since 2018 even though running costs have shot up.
With diesel now costing over ₹100 per liter, many operators say they're facing big losses and can't keep up.
Operators excluded from fare talks
The Federation of Bus Operators Association of Tamil Nadu says the government hasn't listened to their requests or included them in talks about fare changes, despite a court order.
There's also frustration about the women's free travel scheme expanding on October 2.
State-run busses get compensated for free rides, but private ones don't.