Tamil Nadu probes 30 foreign nationals for alleged illegal voting
30 foreign nationals of Indian origin are under investigation in Tamil Nadu for allegedly casting illegal votes during the assembly elections.
These individuals, reportedly claimed they had surrendered their voter IDs or were removed from electoral rolls, but officials say that wasn't true.
If found guilty, they could lose their OCI status and face prosecution under Indian law.
Passengers with election ink charged
The probe kicked off when immigration officials, working with state police and acting on special intelligence, noticed election ink on several travelers' fingers at Chennai and Madurai airports, a clear sign they'd voted.
Those arrested or detained for inquiry hold passports from Sri Lanka, the UK Canada, Indonesia, Australia, and other countries and have been charged under election laws.
Investigators are also checking if anyone helped or funded their voting.
For now, these individuals must stay in India until legal proceedings wrap up or they get permission to leave.