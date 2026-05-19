Tamil Nadu probes 30 foreign nationals for alleged illegal voting

Passengers with election ink charged

The probe kicked off when immigration officials, working with state police and acting on special intelligence, noticed election ink on several travelers' fingers at Chennai and Madurai airports, a clear sign they'd voted.

Those arrested or detained for inquiry hold passports from Sri Lanka, the UK Canada, Indonesia, Australia, and other countries and have been charged under election laws.

Investigators are also checking if anyone helped or funded their voting.

For now, these individuals must stay in India until legal proceedings wrap up or they get permission to leave.