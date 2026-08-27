Tamil Nadu rainfall gap shrinks with 16cm since June 1
India
Tamil Nadu's rainfall gap is shrinking this August, with scattered showers helping the state catch up a bit.
Since June 1, there has been 16cm of rain, still about 18% less than average, but meteorologists say that's within the normal range.
For now, expect patchy rains and hotter days in interior regions until September 1.
Chengalpattu Karur Ramanathapuram still dry
Even with the overall improvement, places like Chengalpattu, Karur, and Ramanathapuram are still pretty dry. Tiruchi just hit a toasty 38.5 degrees Celsius recently!
Light to moderate rain is on the cards for delta areas on Thursday. After that, weather experts predict another round of showers across Tamil Nadu starting September 2, so hang in there!