Tamil Nadu raises TASMAC worker pay 25% after 2 decades
India
After 20 years with no raise, TASMAC liquor-store workers in Tamil Nadu are finally getting a 25% salary hike.
The government says this move should help reduce overcharging and corruption at these outlets, while also making things fairer for employees and customers alike.
Joseph Vijay ordered 717 TASMAC closures
This pay hike comes months after Chief Minister Joseph Vijay ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC shops near schools, temples, and bus stands to keep public spaces safer.
The decision has gotten praise from folks like Actor-politician Kamal Haasan and Congress MP Manickam Tagore, with Manickam Tagore saying it would improve the safety of women, students, and the general public.