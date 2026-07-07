Tamil Nadu raises TASMAC worker pay 25% after 2 decades

Joseph Vijay ordered 717 TASMAC closures

This pay hike comes months after Chief Minister Joseph Vijay ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC shops near schools, temples, and bus stands to keep public spaces safer.

The decision has gotten praise from folks like Actor-politician Kamal Haasan and Congress MP Manickam Tagore, with Manickam Tagore saying it would improve the safety of women, students, and the general public.