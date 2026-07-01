Tamil Nadu reels under El Nino heat with Vellore 41.6°C
Tamil Nadu is really feeling the heat this week, thanks to a weak monsoon and El Nino making things worse.
On Wednesday, Vellore hit a scorching 41.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, while Madurai and Tiruttani also crossed 40 degrees Celsius.
Chennai wasn't spared either, logging its hottest July day since 2019 with temperatures touching 39.4 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and 40.1 degrees Celsius at Meenambakkam.
RMC issues heat wave warnings
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued heat wave warnings for 19 districts, including Vellore, Erode, and Madurai, where temperatures could go up by another 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal.
Seven districts like Namakkal and Karur are expected to stay extra hot through Friday. If you're in these areas, it's best to stay indoors during peak hours and keep hydrated.
The good news? The weather office says rain from Friday should finally bring some relief as the monsoon picks up again.