Tamil Nadu reels under El Nino heat with Vellore 41.6°C

Tamil Nadu is really feeling the heat this week, thanks to a weak monsoon and El Nino making things worse.

On Wednesday, Vellore hit a scorching 41.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, while Madurai and Tiruttani also crossed 40 degrees Celsius.

Chennai wasn't spared either, logging its hottest July day since 2019 with temperatures touching 39.4 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and 40.1 degrees Celsius at Meenambakkam.