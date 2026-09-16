Tamil Nadu reports 15,933 dengue cases, K.G. Arunraj urges precautions
India
Tamil Nadu has reported 15,933 dengue cases and nine deaths so far this year.
Health Minister K.G. Arunraj is urging everyone to take precautions, like keeping children with fever or cough at home and wearing masks in public to help stop the spread.
Madras Medical College launches entrepreneurship initiatives
Madras Medical College just welcomed its latest batch of undergraduates, including students from government schools, thanks to a special reservation.
The college also launched a new content studio and kicked off "TEQtalksMed" to boost medical students' entrepreneurial skills, to encourage entrepreneurial skills among students.