Tamil Nadu rescues 219 Nepal flood survivors under Joseph Vijay
India
Tamil Nadu pulled off a major rescue, saving 219 locals stranded by floods in Nepal.
The state set up a war room in Delhi to coordinate with Indian and Nepalese officials, all under Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's direction.
Efforts are on to bring the 219 rescued people home by the night of August 31.
About 100 unaccounted, 15,000 rescue workers
While 21 rescued people have already made it back to Chennai, another group of 150 is on their way after crossing the Chinese border and returning on different flights.
Sadly, about 100 people are still unaccounted for, including nearly 50 Mahadevi pilgrims.
More than 15,000 rescue workers from both countries are searching with helicopters and medical teams, as families wait anxiously for updates.