Tamil Nadu reshuffles more than 10 senior police officers
India
Tamil Nadu just switched things up in its police department, moving more than 10 senior officers to new roles.
The goal? To make the force run smoother and boost important teams like intelligence, cybercrime, and security.
Senior officers reassigned to specialized posts
Notable changes include B Bala Naga Devi heading to the Cybercrime Wing in Chennai, while Rajeev Kumar takes over as DGP training.
S Davidson Devasirvatham is now DGP vigilance officer at the state's milk federation.
Other key shifts put K A Senthil Velan at the Police Academy and Garad Karun Uddhavrao leading Organized Crime Intelligence in Chennai.
Government says transfers boost operational efficiency
The government says these transfers are all about making operations more efficient and giving specialized units a stronger edge across Tamil Nadu.