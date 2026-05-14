Tamil Nadu reshuffles more than 10 senior police officers

Senior officers reassigned to specialized posts

Notable changes include B Bala Naga Devi heading to the Cybercrime Wing in Chennai, while Rajeev Kumar takes over as DGP training.

S Davidson Devasirvatham is now DGP vigilance officer at the state's milk federation.

Other key shifts put K A Senthil Velan at the Police Academy and Garad Karun Uddhavrao leading Organized Crime Intelligence in Chennai.