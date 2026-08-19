After not allowing CJP-led protests, Vijay government revokes controversial order 

The original directive, issued by Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), asked the School Education Department, Higher Education Department, Police Department and district administrations in Tamil Nadu to coordinate and take joint measures to prevent students and youth from participating in such protests and to submit reports detailing the action taken.

The directive was criticized by opposition parties and student organizations, who accuse the government of curbing democratic rights.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das called it an "undemocratic attempt to silence dissent."