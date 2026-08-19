After not allowing CJP-led protests, Vijay government revokes controversial order
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister Vijay, has revoked a controversial order issued to educational institutions to stop students from participating in protests organized by Left parties and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The directive was issued on Tuesday amid fears of disruption to academic activities and the possibility of students being influenced by political ideologies. Schools and colleges were asked to maintain a neutral atmosphere focused on academics.
Twitter Post
Department of Collegiate Education has withdrawn its earlier directive
The Department of Collegiate Education has withdrawn its earlier directive seeking coordinated action to prevent students of government arts and science colleges and youth from participating in protests and agitations.— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
In an order issued on Tuesday, Joint Director of Collegiate… https://t.co/ISiT0SjN9M pic.twitter.com/hokeN53RUx
Criticism arises
Opposition parties, student organizations criticize government
The original directive, issued by Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), asked the School Education Department, Higher Education Department, Police Department and district administrations in Tamil Nadu to coordinate and take joint measures to prevent students and youth from participating in such protests and to submit reports detailing the action taken.
The directive was criticized by opposition parties and student organizations, who accuse the government of curbing democratic rights.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das called it an "undemocratic attempt to silence dissent."
Directive withdrawn
BJP backs move
However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supported the directive, with party leader Vinoj P Selvam accusing CJP and Left outfits of being "agents of chaos."
While youth across much of India united around the call for a fairer NEET, Tamil Nadu student organizations and civil society groups in the state have demanded that the exam be completely scrapped.
In the state assembly, both the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and DMK also back the complete abolition of NEET.
Protests
Protests in state last month
Last month, demonstrators and several civil society organizations held a sit-in protest outside the Communist Party of India (CPI) office in Chennai.
Student protests were also reported across Tamil Nadu, such as at Madurai Law College, government colleges in Tiruvannamalai, colleges in Tiruvarur and several other districts.
The protests have been largely organized by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and allied student organizations.