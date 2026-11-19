Tamil Nadu sacks 15 guidance officials over alleged AP leak
Tamil Nadu just let go of 15 senior officials from its Guidance agency after they were accused of leaking confidential investment information to Andhra Pradesh.
The state's investigation has raised questions about data security, with allegations that some projects initially expected to come to Tamil Nadu eventually moved to Andhra Pradesh.
Several of these officials were originally hired under the previous government and kept on by the current one.
Probe continues, Rajaa criticizes, Palla denies
The probe is not over yet: officials are still figuring out how much information was leaked and what it means for Tamil Nadu's economy.
DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa criticized how things were handled, saying experienced staff should be valued no matter who is in charge.
Meanwhile, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao says he did nothing wrong and can attract investments on his own with solid policies.