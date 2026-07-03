Tamil Nadu says Madras HC Bakrid cow slaughter ban overreaches
India
Tamil Nadu is pushing back against a Madras High Court order that bans the slaughter of cows and calves, even during Bakrid.
The state says the court went too far, turning a plea about public slaughter into a total ban.
Officials argue this clashes with local laws, which allow regulated slaughter under certain conditions instead of an outright prohibition.
Tamil Nadu says ruling ignores regulation
Tamil Nadu claims the High Court's ruling messes with existing rules and makes life harder for farmers and traders.
The state also says the judgment relied on an executive order that wasn't properly discussed in court, making things even more complicated.
According to Tamil Nadu, current laws focus on regulation, not blanket bans, and this decision ignores those frameworks.