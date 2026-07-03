Tamil Nadu says Madras HC Bakrid cow slaughter ban overreaches India Jul 03, 2026

Tamil Nadu is pushing back against a Madras High Court order that bans the slaughter of cows and calves, even during Bakrid.

The state says the court went too far, turning a plea about public slaughter into a total ban.

Officials argue this clashes with local laws, which allow regulated slaughter under certain conditions instead of an outright prohibition.