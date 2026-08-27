Tamil Nadu scraps Parandur 2nd airport plan after farmer protests
Tamil Nadu has officially scrapped its plan for a second airport at Parandur, Kancheepuram.
The move comes after strong pushback from local farmers and landowners worried about losing their land and livelihoods.
Activists had also raised concerns that the site's water bodies could cause an environmental disaster and increase flooding risk in Chennai.
The state says it is now searching for a new spot to help Chennai handle its rising air traffic.
Parandur land acquired without environmental clearance
Although some land was acquired, the Parandur project never got environmental clearance and faced worries about flooding from nearby water bodies.
Meanwhile, Chennai's main airport is getting major upgrades: new terminals will boost capacity, but experts say another airport is still needed as the city keeps growing.