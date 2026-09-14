Tamil Nadu secures ₹12000 cr during CM Vijay's UK visit
India
Tamil Nadu just scored a massive ₹12,000 crore in new investments during Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit to the UK.
The big deal? Samvardhana Motherson International and its partners are setting up shop in the state, which should open up about 7,000 jobs across design, engineering, manufacturing, and logistics.
EY funds ₹1000 cr global center
EY is bringing in ₹1,000 crore on behalf of a client for a new Global Capability Center, expected to create more than 2,000 high-value employment opportunities.
Sigma Technology Group is also expanding locally.
Altogether, these moves boost both traditional industries and tech sectors, making Tamil Nadu an even bigger player on the global industrial map.