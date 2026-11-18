Tamil Nadu seeks central funds for Rameswaram Talaimannar ferry
Tamil Nadu is hoping to launch a new ferry connecting Rameswaram with Talaimannar in Sri Lanka, but it needs financial support from the central government to make it happen.
The goal is simple: better sea links and more tourism between the two countries.
Officials say upgrading the Rameswaram port is a must before any ferries can set sail.
Aadhav Arjuna meets Sonowal on funding
The state also has plans for a Chennai-Puducherry passenger ferry, plus new promenades and jetties at Chennai Marina and Mahabalipuram.
On November 17, public works and sports development minister Aadhav Arjuna met with Union ports, shipping, and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss funding for these projects, along with big upgrades like a 4,700 crore rupees deep-water port at Cuddalore and restoring Chennai's Buckingham Canal.
All these moves are part of Tamil Nadu's push to make maritime travel and tourism way more exciting.