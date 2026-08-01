Tamil Nadu sends 4 ministers to Delhi for Nepal rescue

The flooding hit a group traveling in three busses: one bus was struck by floodwaters, but all 20 on board were rescued, cared for, and steps are under way to bring them to Kathmandu through an alternative route. The rest are still missing.

Two travel agencies had organized the trip, with most missing pilgrims from their groups.

Tamil Nadu officials are now teaming up with India's Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy to trace and bring everyone home.

School Education Minister Raj Mohan said, "We will expedite the process and bring back everyone, including the retired High Court judge. The rescued pilgrims would be traumatized. We will provide all medical and emergency care. We have taken the responsibility of bringing them home."