Tamil Nadu sets 2-hour Deepavali cracker window, urges green crackers
India
Planning to light up Deepavali with fireworks? Tamil Nadu has set a strict two-hour window (6-7am and 7-8 p.m.) for bursting crackers in 2026.
The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) is also asking everyone to pick green, low-noise firecrackers to help keep the air cleaner.
TNPCB advises approved community celebrations
These rules follow a Supreme Court order meant to cut down pollution and noise.
TNPCB is reminding people not to burst crackers near hospitals, schools, or places of worship, and says series crackers are a no-go because they're super loud.
Celebrations should happen at approved community spots with local permission, so you can still have fun while looking out for each other and the environment.