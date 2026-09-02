Tamil Nadu suspends over 60 TASMAC staff for overcharging
India
Tamil Nadu just suspended over 60 employees from its state-run liquor shops, TASMAC, after customers complained about being charged an extra ₹10 or ₹20 per bottle.
The crackdown happened across Chennai, Madurai, Salem, Trichy, and Coimbatore.
Tamil Nadu plans TASMAC pay reforms
Turns out, overcharging has been a problem for years.
Minister Vignesh explained it started with just ₹2 extra per bottle and grew as staff struggled with low salaries and shop expenses, especially under the previous DMK government.
After a heated Assembly debate (and even a walkout), the state says it's planning reforms: better pay for staff and more funding to keep things fair for everyone.