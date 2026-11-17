Tamil Nadu to display seized fake AI books after probe
Tamil Nadu is planning to put a spotlight on fake AI-generated books by displaying them in public libraries once the ongoing investigation wraps up.
Minister A Rajmohan says the goal is to make people more aware of how these scams work, using the seized books as real-life examples, kind of like how contraband items are sometimes shown to the public.
Bogus AI books bought for libraries
The scam, which reportedly began under the previous DMK government, saw thousands of AI-generated books with bogus content bought for libraries, including Connemara Public Library, for about ₹1.74 crore. Rajmohan called it "the world's first AI book scam."
The authorities have already arrested the owner of Agal Vilakku Pathippagam linked to the case and filed a first information report.
The current administration says they're focused on improving library spaces, not buying new books for now, and flagged that scams like this could hurt students prepping for exams.