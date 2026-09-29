Tamil Nadu to inaugurate 1g gold ring scheme September 15

The scheme is scheduled to be inaugurated on September 15, 2026, but will apply retrospectively from June 22, 2026.

Babies born in Tamil Nadu government institutions by Tamil Nadu residents, registered under PICME and having an RCH ID, will get a 1-gram gold ring, thanks to the Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam.

Announced by TVK president C. Joseph Vijay on March 7, 2026, and later by the Chief Minister as the scheduled launch, this move provides an eligible newborn with a one-gram gold ring and baby care kit.