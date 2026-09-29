Tamil Nadu to inaugurate 1g gold ring scheme September 15
The scheme is scheduled to be inaugurated on September 15, 2026, but will apply retrospectively from June 22, 2026.
Babies born in Tamil Nadu government institutions by Tamil Nadu residents, registered under PICME and having an RCH ID, will get a 1-gram gold ring, thanks to the Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam.
Announced by TVK president C. Joseph Vijay on March 7, 2026, and later by the Chief Minister as the scheduled launch, this move provides an eligible newborn with a one-gram gold ring and baby care kit.
Scheme budget ₹755.83cr covers 4,41,667 deliveries
With a yearly budget of ₹755.83 crore, the scheme plans to cover 4,41,667 government hospital deliveries across 94 CEmONC centers as primary logistical hubs, with 24 hubs handling spoke facilities.
The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation handles buying the rings, each tagged with its own serial number for tracking.
Some people are questioning if TNMSC should be buying jewelry instead of medical supplies, but the plan is moving ahead, fitting into Tamil Nadu's strong record of safe hospital deliveries (around 99.9% institutional delivery rate).