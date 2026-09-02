Tamil Nadu to issue digital driving licenses and registration certificates
India
Big news for anyone tired of paperwork: Tamil Nadu is rolling out digital driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates.
Announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on September 2, the new system launches September 15, promising faster access and less hassle for everyone.
Same-day license and registration certificate downloads
Instead of waiting weeks for physical documents, you will be able to download your license or certificate on the day of completion of the driving test and vehicle registration, respectively.
Lost your documents? Just re-download them, no stress.
The digital versions come with QR codes for quick verification and can be accessed from any regional transport office in the state, making things smoother and cutting down on corruption.