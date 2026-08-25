Tamil Nadu to make AI mission not-for-profit and launch TNAIV
Tamil Nadu is shaking up its approach to artificial intelligence.
The state's main AI mission (TNAIM) will become a not-for-profit company, aiming to position Tamil Nadu at the forefront of the growing AI economy and expand the mission into other next-gen sectors.
Plus, a new commercial arm, Tamil Nadu AI Vision (TNAIV), will help turn state-owned AI resources into real economic opportunities.
Tamil Nadu plans 5 AI centers
TNAIM isn't just about AI anymore: it's expanding into areas like quantum tech, animation, gaming, and extended reality.
The government also plans to launch five sector-specific AI centers of excellence in fields like healthcare and climate.
To support all this, Tamil Nadu will update its data center policy for better energy and computing power and even study setting up a quantum communication corridor with industry partners.