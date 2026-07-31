Tamil Nadu to move Supreme Court over Karur compassionate appointments
India
Tamil Nadu is taking its case to the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court stopped its plan to give government jobs to families affected by the 2025 Karur stampede during Joseph Vijay's roadshow.
The state said these appointments were meant as a gesture of compassion, but the court disagreed, saying they didn't follow official rules for compassionate hiring.
Madras HC says jobs follow seniority
The high court made it clear that government jobs should go to people on waiting lists and based on seniority, not as immediate relief.
Skipping these steps, according to the court, would break constitutional rules about equality and due process and could open the floodgates.