Tamil Nadu transfers 27 IAS officers to boost departmental efficiency
Tamil Nadu just made a major move, transferring 27 top IAS officers to boost how government departments run.
N Muruganandham is now heading the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation (TANSI), while B Chandramohan steps in as the new Additional Chief Secretary, School Education.
The reshuffle is all about making things work smoother behind the scenes.
Tamil Nadu names secretaries and collectors
J Innocent Divya, previously at Co-optex, takes charge as secretary of school education.
Dharmendra Pratap Yadav moves from TANSI to become principal secretary of rural development and panchayat raj.
R Lilly is now secretary of handlooms, handicrafts, textiles, and khadi.
On the district level, Sharanya Ari becomes collector of Virudhunagar, F Abdul Razick heads Perambalur, and Raja Gopal Sunkara will lead tourism for the state, all part of a push for more effective local governance.