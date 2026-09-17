Tamil Nadu will aim to stop Ganesh idol immersions 2027
India
Tamil Nadu has said it will aim to stop the immersion of Ganesh idols in natural water bodies from 2027, aiming to cut down on pollution from plaster and paint.
This move follows a petition about environmental damage and lines up with orders from the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT).
Chennai beaches ban immersions next year
Starting next year, idol immersions will be banned at Chennai beaches such as Foreshore Estate and Neelankarai.
Chennai Corporation has proposed measures, including shifting idol immersions to other locations, while the petitioner suggested temporary artificial ponds.
It's all about balancing tradition with protecting the environment for future generations.