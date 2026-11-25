Tamil Nadu withdraws 600 protest cases against farmers and teachers
Tamil Nadu just scrapped 600 cases filed against farmers and teachers who protested between May 2021 and April 2026.
This follows Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's promise to clear out old cases from peaceful protests, with the official order from the Home Department making it all set in stone.
Withdrawn 428 farmer, 172 teacher cases
Out of 428 farmer cases, most were either still being investigated, hadn't reached court, or were already dropped.
For teachers, it's a similar story with 172 cases off the books.
The move is the withdrawal of cases tied to peaceful protests.