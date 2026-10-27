Tamil Nadu's Aavin hikes ghee, butter, curd prices Oct 28
India
Aavin, Tamil Nadu's state-owned dairy cooperative, is raising prices on products like ghee, butter, curd, lassi, and cookies, marking its first price hike since Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's government took charge.
The new rates kick in from October 28 and come just before Diwali, so your festive shopping might get a bit pricier.
Aavin: ghee ₹95, butter ₹70
Expect to pay more: a 100-milliliter pack of ghee goes up from ₹80 to ₹95, and a 100-gram butter pack jumps from ₹60 to ₹70.
Aavin announced the price hike.