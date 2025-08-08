Tamil Nadu's new education policy focuses on multilingual, tech-savvy learning
Tamil Nadu just rolled out its State Education Policy 2025, aiming to make learning more multilingual and tech-savvy.
The plan encourages a two-language system to boost early brain development and puts a strong focus on equity, social justice, and celebrating local culture.
There's also an emphasis on making schools more welcoming for everyone—plus extra support for students at risk of dropping out, with vocational guidance to help them figure out their next steps.
Digital literacy for all
With over 58,800 schools and three lakh teachers teaching 1.16 crore students, Tamil Nadu is already big on education.
Now the state wants to take things up a notch: think smart classrooms, better internet in rural areas, and digital literacy programs not just for students but also parents and teachers.
The goal? To make sure everyone gets the skills they need in today's tech-driven world—no one left behind.