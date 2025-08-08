Tamil Nadu's new education policy focuses on multilingual, tech-savvy learning

Digital literacy for all

With over 58,800 schools and three lakh teachers teaching 1.16 crore students, Tamil Nadu is already big on education.

Now the state wants to take things up a notch: think smart classrooms, better internet in rural areas, and digital literacy programs not just for students but also parents and teachers.

The goal? To make sure everyone gets the skills they need in today's tech-driven world—no one left behind.