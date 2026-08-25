Tamminaidu schools bus overturns in Regidi mandal, 15 injured
India
A school bus from Tamminaidu Schools overturned near Tunivada village in Regidi mandal of Rajam Assembly constituency limits on the morning of Tuesday (August 25, 2026), leaving 15 students hurt.
The bus lost control and rolled into paddy fields while trying to navigate a narrow, rain-damaged road.
Injured students at Rajam government hospital
Injured students were quickly taken to Rajam's government hospital, while those unhurt were sent home.
The incident left parents understandably shaken, rushing to check on their kids.
Local officials inquired about the incident and directed the doctors to take extra care for their quick recovery.
The bus was on a narrow road which had been damaged due to rains.