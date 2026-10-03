Tarang Shakti sees 1st US F-35A fly in Indian exercise
India
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is hosting Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 in Jodhpur, bringing together air forces from countries like Australia, France, and the US.
For the first time ever, the US F-35A Lightning II is flying in an Indian exercise.
The IAF even dropped a video of its joint formation flights. Pretty cool teamwork on display.
Tarang Shakti builds regional air partnerships
Tarang Shakti 2026 is all about helping different countries' air forces work better together and learn from each other.
Crews from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also joining in, with everyone training side by side on missions using aircraft like India's Su-30MKI, Rafale, and United Arab Emirates's F-16s.
The big idea? Building trust and stronger partnerships up in the skies.