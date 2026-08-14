Tasgaon Government Women's Polytechnic students report wormy, undercooked hostel meals
India
Students at the Government Women's Polytechnic hostel in Tasgaon, Sangli, are fed up with their hostel mess.
They say meals often come with worms, insects, undercooked rice, and raw chapatis.
The kitchen itself is dirty and crawling with bugs, making eating there pretty tough.
Students seek Maharashtra FDA inspection
After the students' written complaint to the college principal went nowhere, students reached out to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe for an official inspection.
They are also frustrated by the same boring menu, pumpkin, brinjal, and cauliflower on rotation almost every day, and missing official menu items like fruits and salads.
Parents and locals are worried about students' health but feel the administration is not listening.