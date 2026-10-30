TASMAC adds ₹10 to Tamil Nadu liquor bottles Nov 1
India
Heads up if you're in Tamil Nadu: liquor is about to get a bit pricier.
From November 1, every bottle will cost ₹10 more, as TASMAC is rolling out new rates.
This change comes after people complained about confusing extra charges at shops under the old buy-back scheme.
Buyback fee folded, digital payments required
Previously, you paid an extra ₹10 per bottle and got it back only if you returned the empty. Now, that charge is just part of the regular price, making things simpler and more upfront.
The government's also cracking down on shops overcharging: some staff have already been suspended for not following rules.
Plus, starting November 1, any liquor purchase over ₹1,000 has to be paid digitally (and this drops to ₹500 from January 2027), so cash-only runs are getting phased out soon.