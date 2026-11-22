Tasmac mandates digital payments above ₹1,000 in Chennai Nov 23, 2026
Starting November 23, 2026, buying liquor worth more than ₹1,000 at Tasmac outlets in Chennai North, South, Central, and Tiruvallur East will require digital payment: no more cash for these bigger purchases.
If your bill is ₹1,000 or less, you can still pay with cash or any digital method.
Tasmac staff anxious about digital rollout
Tasmac employees are a bit anxious about this rollout. They have been dealing with network drops and device issues already and worry that adding more digital payments might make things tougher.
With approximately 4,048 shops and 23,000 workers depending on smooth sales (and the state counting on Tasmac's revenue), staff hope management sorts out these tech problems soon.