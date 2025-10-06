Tauqeer Raza's aides served recovery notices for stealing electricity
Five associates of Maulana Tauqeer Raza in Bareilly have been served recovery notices totaling ₹1.28 crore after being accused of stealing electricity to run illegal e-charging stations.
Officials say the group tapped into power lines without meters, breaking the Electricity Act, 2003.
The accused—Wasim Khan, Monish Khan, Barkan Raza Khan, Aman Raza Khan, and Ghulam Nabi—allegedly used this setup to charge e-rickshaws.
Aides previously raided for same offense
These same men were raided back in January 2024 for similar offenses but never paid their fines.
Their charging stations were built on municipal land or over drains in Baan Khana and powered by stolen electricity.
Now, authorities are cracking down hard: if dues aren't paid soon, assets could be seized.
Probe launched into possible collusion with power department
Chief Engineer Gyan Prakash confirmed there's also a probe into whether anyone from the power department was involved.
This comes after recent communal unrest in September 2025 led to a broader police crackdown; over 70 people—including Tauqeer Raza and his aides—were arrested then.
At least 10 more cases of power theft are reportedly registered against Raza's family and associates at the local electricity police station.