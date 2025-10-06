Tauqeer Raza's aides served recovery notices for stealing electricity

These same men were raided back in January 2024 for similar offenses but never paid their fines. Their charging stations were built on municipal land or over drains in Baan Khana and powered by stolen electricity. Now, authorities are cracking down hard: if dues aren't paid soon, assets could be seized.

Probe launched into possible collusion with power department

Chief Engineer Gyan Prakash confirmed there's also a probe into whether anyone from the power department was involved.

This comes after recent communal unrest in September 2025 led to a broader police crackdown; over 70 people—including Tauqeer Raza and his aides—were arrested then.

At least 10 more cases of power theft are reportedly registered against Raza's family and associates at the local electricity police station.